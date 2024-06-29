BJP govt will not allow farmers to suffer: Odisha Minister Patra

MALKANGIRI: The BJP government will not allow farmers to suffer, said Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra while addressing the media at Malkangiri town on Friday.

Patra held a meeting at the Zilla Parishad Conference hall in the town and reviewed the prices of essential commodities in open markets.

He directed the district administration to ensure the benefits reach the consumers besides continuously monitoring the prices, stock and availability of essential commodities. He further directed officials to inspect the filling stations at regular intervals and include eligible consumers in the ration card list while deleting the names of ineligible consumers.

Patra also asked the district administration to submit proposal for setting up of a new science park or planetarium and assured them that necessary financial provision for the same will be included in the budget.

After receiving complaints from farmers regarding non-lifting of groundnuts from procurement centres since the last two months, Patra visited the procurement centre at Kalimela and directed the officials present there to immediately lift the stock. During his visit to the FCI centre at Kalimela, Patra was shocked to notice kendu leaves stocked there and asked the officials to remove them immediately.

Among others, collector Sachin Pawar, zilla parishad president Samari Tangulu and Malkangiri MLA Narasingh Madkami attended the meeting.