Class IX student stabbed by classmate in Ganjam, Odisha

BERHAMPUR: A Class IX student was allegedly stabbed by his classmate in Raghunath High School at Pattapur in Ganjam district, sending shockwaves in the area on Friday.

The victim received injuries on the right side of his chest. He was immediately rushed to Sheragada Community Health Centre and shifted to MKCG Medical College and hospital after preliminary treatment.

His condition is stated to be stable.

Meanwhile, police detained the juvenile offender for interrogation. While reason behind the attack is yet to be ascertained, the victim’s parents alleged the accused was engaged by their relatives to kill their son over a property dispute.

On the other hand, school headmaster Raghunath Moharana expressed ignorance over the reason behind the attack. “The school has just reopened after summer vacations. The incident took place at around 9.45 am on the school premises,” he added.

Inspector-in-charge of Pattapur police station Ajay Swain reached the school and interrogated the teachers and other students.

While the knife used in the offence is yet to be recovered, the incident has left parents worried over safety of their wards as they wonder how the accused managed to carry the sharp object into the school.

Some teachers on conditions of anonymity said students are increasingly getting influenced by social media and movies and resorting to such practices.