Odisha: Emphasis on use of technology in three new criminal laws, says Fire Services DG

BHUBANESWAR: The Press Information Bureau (PIB) in association with Union Ministry of Home Affairs organised a media workshop ‘Vartalap’ on the three new criminal laws Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) on Friday.

Gracing the event as the chief guest, DG Fire Services Sudhansu Sarangi said, “The three new criminal laws will come into force on July 1. In the new laws, emphasis has been given on how to use technology during investigation and trial of cases. Specific timelines for conducting trials have also been introduced and these changes will lead to better outcomes.”

He, however, said initially, police personnel and lawyers will have to learn about the new laws. But they would get accustomed to the laws in one or two months.

Sarangi also highlighted another major provision of mandatory videography during search and seizure by the police. “Videography during search and seizure will ensure transparency and quell doubts about the motives of police. An accused will also not get any scope to claim that the seizure was not made from him,” he said.