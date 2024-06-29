Nod for opening 76 new Plus II schools in self-financing mode in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: With the enrollment process for Plus II in progress, the state government has accorded permission for opening of 76 new higher secondary schools (HSSs) in 10 districts from the 2024-25 academic session.

Eight schools each will function in Bargarh and Balangir, while seven HSS will open in Mayurbhanj districts. Similarly five schools each will open in Koraput, Kandhamal and Sonepur, six schools will open in Sundargarh, four schools will open in Sambalpur and three schools each will open in Khurda, Deogarh and Nuapada. Rest will open in Puri, Jajpur, Angul, Keonjhar and Kendrapara.

However, the schools, as per the office order of the directorate of higher secondary education (DHSE), will operate in self-financing mode and the institutions will not claim any financial or additional financial aid from the government at any point of time. The schools will require to submit an affidavit before the executive magistrate concerned in this regard. They will also be required to submit an undertaking that they will not get opening permission and allowed to admit students till filing of the affidavit.