Odisha: BJP to felicitate MLAs, MPs on June 30

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP will felicitate all the newly-elected MPs and MLAs including the chief minister and union ministers from Odisha and ministers of the state government at a special event here on June 30.

The event, to be presided over by state BJP president Manmohan Samal, will be held at Unit-III Exhibition Ground. The BJP plans to celebrate the historic win of the party in the recently concluded general elections in the state. For the first time, the BJP has formed the government in Odisha on its own strength.

State BJP vice-president Biranchi Narayan Tripathy said this time, people have elected 78 MLAs and 20 MPs to the Odisha Assembly and Lok Sabha respectively. The party’s central leadership, national office-bearers and executive members representing Odisha, various morchas, state and district offices and mandal presidents besides the elected PRI members will attend the event.

All the party leaders and people present at Exhibition Ground will listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio programme Mann-Ki-Baat, he added.