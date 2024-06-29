Odisha CM Majhi meets LS Speaker, Union Minister at Delhi

BHUBANESWAR: On the second day of his Delhi visit, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday met Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla and several Union ministers to discuss ways to take the state on the path of development and achieve the goal of Viksit Odisha.

The chief minister met Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan and sought his help in bringing reforms in education sector of the state. In his meeting with Tribal Affairs minister Jual Oram, Majhi said the state government is committed to the all-round development of scheduled tribes in Odisha and sought assistance of the Centre in this regard. He said that the Odisha government will improve the economic and social status of scheduled tribes with cooperation from the Centre.

Later in the afternoon, the chief minister had a meeting with Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and proposed expansion of railway network in Odisha to unconnected areas.

According to a release from the chief minister’s office (CMO), it was decided that 315 special trains will be introduced for the Rath Yatra festival at Puri which begins on July 7. The special trains will connect almost all parts of the country. Besides, arrangements will also be made for accommodation of 15,000 people by railways during the Rath Yatra.

The chief minister accompanied by deputy chief ministers KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida also called on Home minister Amit Shah, Defence minister Rajnath Singh, Tourism minister Gajendra Singh Sekhawat, Commerce minister Piyush Goyal and Forest and Environment minister Bhupender Singh Yadav. The ministers assured all help to the state government to take Odisha on the path of development.