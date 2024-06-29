Odisha: Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan reviews Rath Yatra arrangements in Puri

PURI: Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan on Friday inspected permanent and temporary parking spots developed across Puri town to accommodate vehicles during Rath Yatra on July 7.

The minister held discussions with officials regarding arrangements for visitors and advised them to ensure devotees get the opportunity to pull the chariots of the Trinity along Badadanda. He also inspected the spot where VVIP guests will be seated to witness the festival.

Talking to mediapersons, Harichandan said since a large number of devotees are expected to arrive in the town for the festival, he advised officials to ensure all arrangements are in place. Efforts are on to streamline darshan of the deities. He announced soon the abode of Lord Jagannath considered one of the four dhams of Hindu religion, will be transformed as the best tirtha in the country.

District collector Siddharth Shankar Swain, SP Pinak Mishra, additional secretaries of Works and Urban Development departments along with local engineers and officials accompanied the minister.

Earlier on Thursday, Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra had visited Puri and held discussions with civic body and PHD officials to make adequate arrangements for maintaining hygiene and sanitation across the town during the festival. He advised the officials to ensure adequate supply of drinking water for devotees.