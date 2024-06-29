Rs 183 crore flyover sanctioned at Titilagarh, Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The Ministry of Railways has sanctioned a flyover at Titilagarh to facilitate smoother train operations in the Raipur-Vizianagaram, Titilagarh-Sambalpur and Sambalpur-Raipur railway sections.

Set to be executed at an estimated cost of Rs 183.89 crore, the project under the Energy Corridor scheme of Indian Railways, is a vital step towards enhancing the efficiency and capacity of train movements in this busy section.

Titilagarh is a junction in Sambalpur division connecting Vizianagaram, Raipur and Sambalpur. The number of cross movements has been assessed to be 38 per day as per the line capacity statement in 2023-24.

Railway sources said such a large number of cross movements continue to affect the overall mobility and train traffic not only at Titilagarh but also in adjoining stations due to yard congestion caused by the cross movements.

The flyover aims at addressing the increasing train traffic problems by providing a dedicated infrastructure for trains without crossing other lines.