Suspended for funds embezzlement, Rayagada DLO posted in Bhubaneswar

BERHAMPUR: Rayagada district labour officer Jasmin Subhadarshini Sahu, who was suspended by the state labour directorate over allegations of irregularities in payment of assistance to kin of deceased labourers, has been posted at the office of labour commissioner at Bhubaneswar. She has been instructed not to leave the state capital without prior permission.

The suspension order of the DLO was issued by the directorate and received by the Rayagada collectorate on Thursday. It was alleged although official records indicate a sum of Rs 2 lakh was paid to each family of deceased labourers, several families claimed they had not received the amount. The discrepancies came to fore when several families, who had not received the payment, approached some social workers, including Badal Kumar Taa, Bijay Dash, Rashmi Ranjan Dora, and Rabindra Patakhandual. After they investigated the complaints and gathered evidence of fund misappropriation, the social workers brought the matter to the notice of Rayagada collector and state labour directorate.

Based on these allegations, a team from the OLD, led by additional labour commissioner Ghasiram Tudu, conducted an inspection on June 18. The team visited the affected families in the Chandrapur and Muniguda blocks of the district during their three-day inspection.

While the findings of their inspection have not been disclosed, sources report that the allegations were found to be true. It is alleged that over 1,200 families of deceased labourers were recorded as having received the assistance amount, but the money was never deposited into their bank accounts. Though the DLO office purportedly made the payments, the funds were allegedly deposited into other accounts.

As part of investigation into the matter, a Vigilance team led by inspector Tarulata Behera reached the district labour office on Friday and verified the records. Meanwhile, DLO (Welfare) Gopalkrushna Mangaraj has been given additional charge of DLO.