Family arrested for murdering youth over unpaid loan in Ganjam, Odisha

BERHAMPUR: K Nuagaon police in Ganjam district arrested five members of a family including three women for the murder of a youth in Karabalua locality of Chikiti town on Saturday.

Sources said the victim, Utarasi Behera (24) had taken a loan of Rs 10,000 from his sister Kuni for the repair of his house. However,he could not repay the amount even after six months. Late on Thursday night, Kuni along with her husband Ratnakar Behera, son Ramahari and daughters Santoshi and Brunda reached Utarasi’s house. As Utarasi was asleep, Kuni woke him up and demanded the money he owed her.

As Utarasi expressed his inability to repay the loan, Kuni’s family started beating him. Utarasi was critically injured and fell on the ground unconscious. Suspecting Utarasi had succumbed, Kuni and his family fled the spot. Meanwhile, Utarasi’s neighbour who had come out of his house to urinate, found him lying in a pool of blood. The neighbour along with others from the locality then admitted Utarasi to Chikiti community health centre where he regained consciousness and narrated his ordeal to the doctors.

But soon his condition deteriorated and the doctors referred him to MKCG medical college and hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. While a police case was registered, locals placed Utarasi’s body on the road demanding immediate arrest of the culprits.

Apprehending law and order situation, police assured to arrest Kuni and her family following which Utarasi’s body was taken for cremation.

Kuni and the others were arrested and forwarded to court on the day. Locals while demanding stringent action against the accused, said the family was arrested for two murders in the past and were released on bail.