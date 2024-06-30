Hirakud displaced to be rehabilitated, says Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari

BARGARH: Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari on Saturday participated in several meetings and held meetings with the district administration and Bargarh Bar Association.

In his address in one of the programmes, Pujari assured of taking several initiatives including rehabilitation of the Hirakud displaced at the earliest. He also assured to resolve land related issues of educational institutions by the end of this year. “Officials of my ministry have been directed to provide lands patta to schools and colleges by the end of 2024. Teachers would not have to run to the tehsil office for land certificates instead the tehsildar concerned will come to the schools. Moreover, I hope local representatives will identify people without land or facing land and revenue related issues and ensure that their problems are resolved,” he said.

The minister said the poor neither do not belong to a party nor a caste. There will be no discrimination between BJP and BJD supporters. Everyone will get the benefit of various government schemes,” he said while assuring disbursal of benefits under Subhadra scheme besides implementation of new MSP of `3,100.