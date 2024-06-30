Odisha CM Majhi launches WB-assisted resilient growth programme

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday announced the launch of the World Bank-assisted Odisha State Capability and Resilient Growth Programme (OSCRGP).
The programme launched on the occasion of 18th National Statistics Day is aimed at protecting the livelihood of the poor and vulnerable, managing disaster-risks and facilitating better use of digital data for resilience, service delivery and planning. It will be implemented at an estimated cost of Rs 1,200 crore .
Majhi, who is on a four-day visit to New Delhi, said, “Whether it is government data or information brought out in the media, statistics have an important role in policy making. Accurate data is always helpful in identification of problems and delivering appropriate solutions. It also regulates the responsibility and accountability of the employees and strengthens democracy,” he stated.
The chief minister advised the officials to use technology for obtaining correct statistics for the development of the state. The WB-assisted initiative will help boost early forecasting systems for improved response to disasters and enhancing social protection coverage for poor and vulnerable households.
The programme to be implemented in a five-year period will cover three components - social protection delivery platform (SPDP), strengthening of the economics and statistics wing and enhancing the capacity for disaster resilience.
Development commissioner Anu Garg emphasised on use of data for decision making and policy formulation in the state. She highlighted the importance of statistical data for effective administration. “The state government will soon introduce a new Data Dissemination Policy for effective implementation of welfare schemes and reinforcing social protection delivery platforms. The policy will be implemented after it gets the cabinet nod. A data steering and governance committee will monitor implementation of the policy,” she said.
Chairman of Statistical Commission, Madhya Pradesh, Pravin Srivastava stressed on a sound statistical system at the state-level. He deliberated on how real-time data and reliable statistics can lead to good governance. State director of economics and statistics Bijay Bhusan Nanda spoke on the importance of modernisation of the statistical system and capacity building of the human resources.
Three best performing district planning and monitoring units (DPMUs) - Dhenkanal, Bhadrak and Boudh - were felicitated for their achievements in statistical schemes during 2023-24.