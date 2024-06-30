Odisha CM Majhi launches WB-assisted resilient growth programme

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday announced the launch of the World Bank-assisted Odisha State Capability and Resilient Growth Programme (OSCRGP).

The programme launched on the occasion of 18th National Statistics Day is aimed at protecting the livelihood of the poor and vulnerable, managing disaster-risks and facilitating better use of digital data for resilience, service delivery and planning. It will be implemented at an estimated cost of Rs 1,200 crore .

Majhi, who is on a four-day visit to New Delhi, said, “Whether it is government data or information brought out in the media, statistics have an important role in policy making. Accurate data is always helpful in identification of problems and delivering appropriate solutions. It also regulates the responsibility and accountability of the employees and strengthens democracy,” he stated.

The chief minister advised the officials to use technology for obtaining correct statistics for the development of the state. The WB-assisted initiative will help boost early forecasting systems for improved response to disasters and enhancing social protection coverage for poor and vulnerable households.