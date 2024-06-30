Odisha Railway Minister reviews Rath Yatra arrangements in Puri

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw visited Puri railway station and inspected arrangements for Rath Yatra on Saturday evening.

The minister reviewed arrangements for the convenience and benefit of pilgrims and devotees. He said Indian Railways is committed to ensure better passenger facilities and advised officials concerned to improve the overall travel experience of passengers. Highlighting the initiatives undertaken by railways for Rath Yatra, he said, a total of 315 special trains are being operated this year. The special trains will connect Puri with various destinations. Steps have been taken to connect Puri with all districts of Odisha, he added. The minister was accompanied by Puri MP Sambit Patra and senior officials of East Coast Railway.