Odisha: State Health team assesses situation in Koraput villages

JEYPORE: A team of the Health and Family Welfare department on Saturday visited Narayanpatna and Bandhugaon blocks in Koraput district where eight children reportedly died of different diseases in the last couple of days.

Sources said, four children from Gatigura, one each from Bargi and Dandabalasa villages under Narayanpatana block and two from Kumbhariput village under Bandhugaon block succumbed to different diseases. The team ascertained while two children from Bandhugaon block died of diphtheria, the six from Narayanpatna were afflicted with diseases like sickle cell anaemia, pneumonia and fever.

Though the local health staff of Narayanpatana and Bandhugaon along with a district team are on alert in the villages and are conducting door-to-door surveys, reporting of sporadic diseases among children has emerged as a cause of concern.

The team which visited the villages included additional director (childline) Aditya Mohapatra and state UNICEF consultant Anil Patra. Accompanied by local medical staff, the team visited Gatigura, Bargi, Dandabalasa and Kumbhariput on the day and held discussions with locals and medical teams. The team also interacted the families of deceased children.

Mohapatra told mediapersons there is no outbreak of diphtheria in Narayanpatana and the health situation is under control in different villages. “We came to here to ascertain the cause of children’s deaths and found they were caused by several ailments. We directed the local medical teams to remain alert and treat ailing people immediately,” he said. The medical team will submit a report to the state government soon.