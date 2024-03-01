Bihar man among two held for dacoity bid at jewellery shop in Odisha

SAMBALPUR : Police on Thursday arrested two persons for their involvement in a dacoity bid at a jewellery shop in Dhanupali area here on February 16.
The accused, Sanjay Sah (45) of Samastipur in Bihar and Tikeswar Sahu (51) of Gumsar in Balangir, are history-sheeters and have several cases pending against them in Sambalpur and Bargarh districts. Police seized three firearms, seven rounds of ammunition, two knives, as many motorcycles, rolled gold and Rs 9,000 cash from their possession.
Police said Sanjay was staying at Tangarpali in Dhanupali while Tikeswar resided at Anguliapada in Ainthapali. On February 16, Sanjay and Tikeswar along with their accomplices tried to loot a jewellery shop in Gobindtola area of Dhanupali. However, their attempt was foiled by the jewellery shop owner Sujith Swarnakar. Before fleeing, the miscreants opened fire at Swarnakar injuring him critically.
Sambalpur SP Mukesh Bhamoo said Sanjay was the mastermind of the loot bid. The accused duo is involved in eight cases of loot, dacoity and firing including five in Sambalpur and three in Bargarh. Sanjay used to plan the robberies. He targeted petrol pumps and jewellery shops where there was an abundance of cash to loot. Before committing the robberies, he conducted recce of the targeted places. Subsequently, he called criminals from Bihar to help him execute the crimes.
Bhamoo said except Tikeswar, all other associates of Sanjay are from Bihar.
The other accused have been identified and efforts are underway to nab them soon. Further investigation is underway. The SP further informed that condition of the injured jewellery shop owner is stable now and he is out of danger.