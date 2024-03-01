Bihar man among two held for dacoity bid at jewellery shop in Odisha

SAMBALPUR : Police on Thursday arrested two persons for their involvement in a dacoity bid at a jewellery shop in Dhanupali area here on February 16.

The accused, Sanjay Sah (45) of Samastipur in Bihar and Tikeswar Sahu (51) of Gumsar in Balangir, are history-sheeters and have several cases pending against them in Sambalpur and Bargarh districts. Police seized three firearms, seven rounds of ammunition, two knives, as many motorcycles, rolled gold and Rs 9,000 cash from their possession.

Police said Sanjay was staying at Tangarpali in Dhanupali while Tikeswar resided at Anguliapada in Ainthapali. On February 16, Sanjay and Tikeswar along with their accomplices tried to loot a jewellery shop in Gobindtola area of Dhanupali. However, their attempt was foiled by the jewellery shop owner Sujith Swarnakar. Before fleeing, the miscreants opened fire at Swarnakar injuring him critically.