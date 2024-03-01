Field assitant aspirants cry foul over recruitment by Odisha Forest Development Corporation

BHUBANESWAR : AMID row over alleged irregularities in teacher recruitment, hundreds of applicants for field assistant (grade-II and grade-III) posts staged a protest on Odisha Forest Development Corporation (OFDC) premises alleging irregularities in medical test and the recruitment process here on Thursday.

Sources said the candidates who had appeared the written test for the post of field assistant grade-II (sectional supervisor) and field assistant grade-III and had completed their document verification and medical test, had been asked to report for physical endurance (walking) test at RPRC ground in Nayapalli on the day early in the morning. Many candidates alleged that when they turned up, they were not allowed to take part in the walking test on the ground that they had been disqualified. Many had cleared the medical test initially, were later declared unfit to take the test, one of the shortlisted candidates alleged.