Odisha’s economy likely to triple in 12 years: Santrupt Misra

BHUBANESWAR : Odisha has the potential to grow its economy three times in the next 12 years, said advisor of Ekamra Heritage Project Santrupt Misra on Thursday.

Misra was speaking at the Jati Nandighosha Conclave 2024 organised by Nandighosha TV to mark its fourth anniversary. The business leader and former HR head of Aditya Birla Group said, “If we could boost the morale of the people, it would lead to economic growth of the state by three times in the next 12 years, when the state will be completing 100th year of its formation.”

Asserting that Odisha is a progressive state, Misra said the state has made huge progress under the leadership of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in the last 24 years.