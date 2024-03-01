Odisha’s economy likely to triple in 12 years: Santrupt Misra

BHUBANESWAR : Odisha has the potential to grow its economy three times in the next 12 years, said advisor of Ekamra Heritage Project Santrupt Misra on Thursday.
Misra was speaking at the Jati Nandighosha Conclave 2024 organised by Nandighosha TV to mark its fourth anniversary. The business leader and former HR head of Aditya Birla Group said, “If we could boost the morale of the people, it would lead to economic growth of the state by three times in the next 12 years, when the state will be completing 100th year of its formation.”
Asserting that Odisha is a progressive state, Misra said the state has made huge progress under the leadership of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in the last 24 years.
The grain production of the state has increased by over two and a half times, while vegetable production has also risen by three times. While 70 per cent people were below the poverty line in the state earlier, it has now come down to just around 10 to 11 per cent, he said. Misra hailed the conclave as a platform for bringing people together to discuss the future progress of the state.
Rajya Sabha member and Nandighosha TV and The Sakala chairman Manas Ranjan Mangaraj in his address said Nandighosha TV has gained popularity in a very short span of time. Along with this, Odia daily, The Sakala, has also been able to keep its readers engaged.
Veteran playback singer Tansen Singh, senior journalist Prasant Pattanaik and researcher Gouranga Charan Das were presented the Jati Nandighosha Lifetime Achievement Award during the conclave. Nandighosha TV COO Jabar Singh Panwar, editor Sisir Bhattamishra, The Sakala editor Umakanta Mishra and other dignitaries were present.