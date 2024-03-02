Daily and retainer fees of law officers hiked in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR : The state government on Friday announced a 50 per cent hike in daily and retainer fees of non-cadre law officers handling cases in various courts. The decision will benefit 1,215 law officers.
As per the chief minister’s office (CMO), while 184 additional public prosecutors will get Rs 1,875 instead of Rs 1,250 as daily fees, their retainer fees has been hiked from Rs 8,200 to Rs 12,300.
The daily fees of 740 assistant public prosecutors has been increased from Rs 1,100 to Rs 1,650 while their retainer fees has been hiked from from Rs 4,000 to Rs 6,000.
Besides, daily fees of 85 special public prosecutors has been increased to Rs 1,875 from Rs 1,250 while their retainer fees has been increased from Rs 8,200 to Rs 12,300. Similarly, the retainer fees of 29 government pleaders and 113 assistant government pleaders has been increased from Rs 8,200 to Rs 12,300.
The state government also hiked the remuneration of gana sikhyaks, who have not passed Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) from Rs 7,000 to Rs 10,000 per month. Services of gana sikhyaks, who have cleared OTET, will be regularised as ‘Med’ teachers.
Assistant teachers under the category will also get an annual increment. The decision will benefit 12,113 gana sikhyaks in the state.