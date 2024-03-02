Daily and retainer fees of law officers hiked in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR : The state government on Friday announced a 50 per cent hike in daily and retainer fees of non-cadre law officers handling cases in various courts. The decision will benefit 1,215 law officers.

As per the chief minister’s office (CMO), while 184 additional public prosecutors will get Rs 1,875 instead of Rs 1,250 as daily fees, their retainer fees has been hiked from Rs 8,200 to Rs 12,300.

The daily fees of 740 assistant public prosecutors has been increased from Rs 1,100 to Rs 1,650 while their retainer fees has been hiked from from Rs 4,000 to Rs 6,000.