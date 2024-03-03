Attack on PRI member: One held from Kolkata

JAJPUR : Mangalpur police solved the case of murderous attack on a PRI member with the arrest of the lone accused on Saturday. The accused Biju Sethy (28), a resident of Kanikapada under Dasarathpur block was arrested from Kolkata after tracking of his mobile phone six days after the crime.

Police said, one Naresh Rout, a ward member of Kanikapada panchayat was returning home on February 24 night. Finding him alone, Sethy intercepted and attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon and injured him seriously. Rout sustained multiple injuries on his body and lost consciousness. Sethy fled the scene after committing the crime.

With multiple injuries Rout was admitted to the district headquarters hospital in a critical condition and later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCB MCH) in Cuttack after his condition deteriorated. He is still under treatment.

Based on the complaint filed by the family members of Rout, an attempt to murder case was lodged against unidentified accused at Mangalpur police station. During the probe, it was found that Sethy was the lone accused.

Police said the accused used to fight with his family over some issue and the ward member being the head of the village allegedly intervened in the family feud to settle it amicably. This had enraged Sethy and he hatched a conspiracy to eliminate Rout.

“During tracking of the accused’s phone, we came to know he was in Kolkata. We arrested him from Babughat area with the help of Kolkata police and brought him to Mangalpur police station,” said a police official.

During interrogation he confessed to the crime and revealed the reason behind the assault, he said. Police also seized the weapon used in the crime.

The accused was produced in the local court on Saturday and later remanded to judicial custody after his bail plea was rejected, police said.