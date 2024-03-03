Docs accused of assault, damage to property

SAMBALPUR : In a bizarre incident, a group of four people including two doctors allegedly misbehaved with an accountant and assaulted two clerks in the office of the chief district medical officer (CDMO) at the district headquarters hospital (DHH) here.

As per the reports, at around 3:30 pm, the two doctors along with two others reached the accounts section and started misbehaving with accountant Sangita Ghosh. When clerks Prasanta Kumar Mishra and Sukhdev Devgan tried to intervene, a verbal duel between both the parties ensued. Soon after, the four allegedly assaulted the clerks and ransacked the accountant’s office. Following the incident, the four persons fled the scene, prompting a police investigation.

Sambalpur CDMO Sujata Rani Mishra said she was out on the President’s programme when she received information about it.

“Two doctors allegedly assaulted two of our staff besides damaging property inside the office. The doctors also complained that they were first misbehaved by the staff. We have asked the police to conduct an impartial inquiry into the matter,” she said.

Town police IIC Bulu Swain said, the doctors had come to confront the accounts officer regarding some pending documents which aggravated into a heated argument. “Complaints have been lodged by both the parties and the CDMO has ordered an investigation into the matter. We are currently ascertaining the actual sequence of events,” he said.