BHUBANESWAR : Putting an end to speculations of a possible electoral understanding with the ruling BJD, BJP co-in-charge of Odisha elections Vijay Pal Singh Tomar on Saturday said his party will go solo in the upcoming polls in the state.

Tomar who arrived here after attending the party’s central election committee meeting in New Delhi to finalise candidates for the 21 Lok Sabha seats in the state said no discussion was held pertaining to an alliance with BJD. “I had an elaborate discussion with party president JP Nadda, members of the central election committee and other leaders of the party about election-related matters of Odisha. There was no discussion about any alliance with BJD or any other party in the state,” Tomar told mediapersons.

He, however, denied knowledge about discussions at the BJP parliamentary board meeting. “I have no idea what was discussed in the party’s parliamentary board meeting as I am not a member. As far as my knowledge is concerned, there is no chance of an alliance with the BJD in the upcoming elections,” Tomar said.

The Rajya Sabha member from Uttar Pradesh and BJP’s co-Prabhari of Odisha said,”I have been maintaining since the beginning that we will form a double-engine government in the state. We will fight the elections alone and win more than 80 seats in Assembly and over 16 in Parliament from Odisha,” Tomar asserted.

No alliance with BJD, says Tomar

On the rumours of a possible tie-up with the BJD before the March 5 visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the state, Tomar said it is the handiwork of the regional party which has been floating the idea of the alliance from time-to-time to create confusion.

State BJP president Manmohan Samal had also scotched rumours of any alliance in the state on Friday. Reiterating that BJP will contest all the 147 Assembly and 21 Lok Sabha seats alone, he exuded confidence his party will win all Lok Sabha seats and form the next government in the state.

Dubbing the BJD-BJP alliance as a rumour, BJD spokesperson Sasmit Patra said the saffron party does not have adequate candidates for Assembly and Lok Sabha seats due to which it is accepting all the rejected leaders of BJD. Since BJP is facing a dearth of candidates, it is inducting all those who have been expelled or have little chance of getting ticket from the BJD, he stated.