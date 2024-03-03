Odisha: 302 Indian tent turtles seized, 3 held

CUTTACK : Forest officials on Saturday seized at least 302 Indian tent turtles from a car at Tangi toll gate and apprehended three persons in this regard. Packed in an airbag, the Indian tent turtles which are schedule-1 species of Wildlife Protection Act were being smuggled from West Bengal to Bengaluru by road in a Tata Tiago car by the accused.

Forest officials intercepted the vehicle at Tangi Toll gate and seized the with turtles with the help of revenue intelligence officials. The accused are being interrogated to elicit more information on the illicit trade, informed PCCF, Susant Nanda.