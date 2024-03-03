Supporters of Pratap, Sobhan battle it out on social media

CUTTACK : Ahead of the elections, a tug of war has erupted in full swing, at least on social media platforms, in the politically sensitive Mahanga Assembly segment between the supporters and opponents of former minister and sitting MLA Pratap Jena.

While the legislator’s supporters, who call themselves ‘Pratap Sena’, are claiming a party ticket for Jena to contest the Assembly elections, another group ‘Sarat Premi’, are vying for a ticket to Sobhan Kar, the son of former speaker of Assembly late Sarat Kar.

Sobhan, who took voluntary retirement from Indian Revenue Service, has involved himself in different social activities and philanthropic works. He, however, is yet to join BJD officially. Apart from Sarat, former minister Matlub Ali and Bikram Keshari Burma had represented the segment in the past. Pratap however had scored a hat-trick by winning the seat in 2009, 2014 and 2019.