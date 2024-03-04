BJD still indecisive about western Odisha Lok Sabha seats

BHUBANESWAR: Even as just two months are left for the elections, the BJD seems to be still indecisive about its candidates for the Lok Sabha seats from western Odisha.

The problem has arisen because most of the candidates who had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 election except Balangir, are no longer interested in contesting again. While some of them want to contest Assembly election, others are not in contention.

Sources in the BJD said former minister Pushpendra Singhdeo, who is the president of the party’s Kalahandi district unit, is interested to contest from the Dharmagarh Assembly seat. Singhdeo represented the Assembly segment in 2009 and 2014 and this time wants to contest from the seat again. He has already started campaigning.