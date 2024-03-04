BJD still indecisive about western Odisha Lok Sabha seats

BHUBANESWAR: Even as just two months are left for the elections, the BJD seems to be still indecisive about its candidates for the Lok Sabha seats from western Odisha.
The problem has arisen because most of the candidates who had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 election except Balangir, are no longer interested in contesting again. While some of them want to contest Assembly election, others are not in contention.
Sources in the BJD said former minister Pushpendra Singhdeo, who is the president of the party’s Kalahandi district unit, is interested to contest from the Dharmagarh Assembly seat. Singhdeo represented the Assembly segment in 2009 and 2014 and this time wants to contest from the seat again. He has already started campaigning.
Senior BJD leaders said the ticket for Kalahandi Lok Sabha seat from which former state BJP president Basant Panda was elected in 2019 may go either to Bhupinder Singh or Sujeet Kumar. While Singh is the sitting MLA from Narla, Kumar is a BJD Rajya Sabha member. Both the leaders have applied for the ticket.
A similar situation exists in Bargarh parliamentary seat from where senior leader Prasanna Acharya had unsuccessfully contested the last election. Sources said Acharya, who is also a former BJD Rajya Sabha member, wants to contest Assembly election from the Rairakhol Assembly seat.
Acharya had won from the Rairakhol seat in 2009. The seat was represented by Rohit Pujari in 2014 and 2019. However, there is now a question mark on the renomination of Pujari after his removal from the ministry in June 2019.
Confusion prevails over the Sambalpur Lok Sabha seat from where Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is likely to be the BJP candidate in this election. Nitesh Ganga Deb of BJP had won the seat in last election defeating BJD’s Nalini Kanta Pradhan by less than 10,000 votes.
Sources said Pradhan is unlikely to be renominated to the seat as he is interested in contesting Assembly election. Sambalpur seat is under focus because of the likelihood of Pradhan’s candidature. Sources said similar situation exists in the Sundargarh seat from where Dilip Tirkey had contested the election unsuccessfully.
However, Kalikesh Singhdeo who was elected from the seat in 2009 and 2014, is likely to be renominated as BJD candidate.