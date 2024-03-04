Family of three found dead amid financial struggle in Odisha, murder-suicide suspected

KENDRAPARA: In a purported case of murder-suicide, three members of a family including a woman were found dead in their house at the seaside village of Rajendranagar within Talachua Marine police limits here on Sunday.

Police identified the deceased as Sridam Mandal (52), a fisherman, his wife Jayanti Mandal (48) and their 25-year-old son Parikhita Mandal.

Sources said in the morning, neighbours raised an alarm after spotting the body of Sridam hanging on the roof of his house. On being informed, police reached the village. On entering the fisherman’s house, they found Jayanti and Parikhita lying dead inside.

Locals suspect Sridam killed his wife and son before taking his own life due to acute poverty. The family was reportedly under stress due to the financial crisis.

Samiti member of Talachua panchayat Ganesh Chandra Gudia said Sridam, a traditional marine fisherman, was hardly able to make ends meet. Due to poor economic conditions, the family was facing hard times and its members used to quarrel frequently over petty issues.