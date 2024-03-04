Intensive search underway for missing driver and van in Rourkela; police probe deepens

ROURKELA: Jhirpani police, on Sunday, sent three police teams to neighbouring Jharkhand in search of one Mangal Oram (44), the driver of a pick-up van who went missing since February 29.

Relatives and neighbours of Oram gathered at the Jhirpani police station on Sunday requesting police to expedite the investigation and help trace him at the earliest.

Oram of Jamberna village in Bisra block had ferried vegetable farmers to the Jhirpani weekly market on February 29 and disappeared thereafter with the vehicle mysteriously. Since the vehicle is also missing, his family suspects either he was kidnapped or something ominous might have happened.