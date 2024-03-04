Villagers' 'rail roko' protest over bridge construction disrupts Kirondul-Visakhapatnam line in Odisha

JEYPORE: Protesting inadequate infrastructure, villagers from four villages under Badasuku panchayat of Koraput block staged a rail roko near Tiadiput, demanding the construction of a bridge to facilitate connectivity on Sunday. Consequently, rail communication between Kirondul-Visakhapatnam was disrupted for hours during the demonstration.

The Kirondul-Visakhapatnam railway line traverses through the Badasuku panchayat near the Kolab reservoir, yet residents of Tiadiput, Bhoiguda, Ghat Mundar, and Nuasahi villages, merely 10 km away, lack direct communication to Koraput. They currently rely on traversing the rail track which is risky or opting for a 70-kilometre road journey through Nandapur to reach Koraput.