CUTTACK: Irate women ransacked an illicit liquor shop and later set it on fire at Badakhiri village in Nischintakoili here on Sunday. They later staged a road blockade at the spot to protest the illegal sale of liquor in their locality.

The protesters said two persons had illegally been selling both country and foreign liquor in the shop since the last many years.

“We had taken the matter to the police and the excise officials several times but they ignored our complaints. Hence, we decided to take matters in our own hands and set the shop ablaze,” they said.

They further complained that the illicit liquor trade had been affecting their family life as the male members often spent their money on booze and beat them in an inebriated conditions. The road blockade was called off after police intervened.