Breach in Indravati right canal floods paddy fields and houses

BHAWANIPATNA: Vast tracts of paddy fields were submerged after a 20 feet breach occured in Indravati right main canal near Deypur village in Kalahandi’s Kalampur block during the wee hours of Monday.

Gushing water also entered some houses in Deypur village due to the breach which occured at around 3.30 am. The breach led to siltation in nearly 50 acre of land while standing paddy crops over around 250 acre were submerged.

Executive engineer of Indravati right canal division Rajkumar Behera said the breach occured on the canal’s left bank. The spot where it took place was left out during renovation of the right canal for construction of a bridge. Some farmers closed three of the five canal gates above the breach spot. This caused additional pressure on the spot resulting in the breach.

“Engineers of Indravati right canal division have reached the spot and are taking stock of the situation. Release of water in the right canal has been stopped. Restoration work is underway. Water supply to the canal will resume on Monday night,” Behera said.

Officials of Agriculture and Revenue departments will assess the damage to standing crops after water recedes from the fields, he added.