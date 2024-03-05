HC annuls Moquim’s election from Barabati-Cuttack

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Monday declared the election of Congress leader Mohammed Moquim from Barabati-Cuttack Assembly constituency in 2019 as void for not furnishing correct information while filing his nomination papers.

Moquim had wrested the seat for the Congress by defeating BJD’s sitting MLA Debashish Samantaray by a margin of 3,827 votes. Samantaray had won from the seat in 2009 and retained it in 2014.

A single judge bench of Justice Sangam Kumar Sahoo passed the verdict on an election petition filed by Samantaray who had challenged Moquim’s election on grounds that he had suppressed material facts regarding criminal cases pending against him and had not disclosed correct facts about his assets along with liabilities while filing his nomination papers.

Justice Sahoo observed that Moquim had not submitted his nomination papers in accordance with Section 33 of the Representation of Peoples’ Act, 1951. He had not made proper and full declaration about the 13 criminal cases pending against him in the affidavit filed with the nomination papers.

“Therefore, his nomination is liable for rejection,” Justice Sahoo observed in the order, adding, “The returning officer should have rejected the nomination at the time of scrutiny of the nomination papers. But the returning officer illegally and improperly accepted the nomination papers of Moquim.”

“In view of my findings, election of Mohammed Moquim from Barabati-Cuttack constituency held in April 2019 is void and the same is hereby set aside,” Justice Sahoo ruled, adding, “Resultantly, in view of Section 150 A of Representation of Peoples’ Act, a casual vacancy in the said constituency has occurred.”