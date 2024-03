BHUBANESWAR: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch arrested a native of Andhra Pradesh for his alleged involvement in an inter-state job scam.

The accused Akashpu Veera Chaitanya was nabbed from Visakhapatnam and produced in a court at Cuttack on Monday.

The agency had registered a suo motu case on January 9 this year after establishing that mastermind of the scam Md Sanaullah and Sakshi Jain of Hyderabad, Veera and Surat Dalai of Balasore had published fake advertisements in regional dailies of different states including Odisha promising jobs to youths.

During investigation, it came to light that the accused ran a fake company, Aided Schools Welfare Society, and published advertisements inviting applications from eligible candidates for various non-teaching posts.

MD Sanaullah, Sakshi and Surat were earlier arrested.