Cuttack: Spurned lover kills woman for protecting her daughter

CUTTACK: A 21-year-old youth allegedly stabbed a woman to death for opposing his unrequited love for her daughter in the Nehrupalli area here on Monday.

Police identified the deceased as 41-year-old Bharati Sahu. The accused, Kuna Bhuyan, is on the run after committing the crime. Incidentally, Kuna was released from jail recently. He was arrested on charges of trying to rape Bharati’s daughter after she rejected his romantic advances during Kali Puja last year, police said.

After being released from jail, Kuna was insisting on marrying the victim’s daughter and creating disturbances despite the woman’s disapproval. Two days back, the accused had a quarrel with Bharati when she stopped him from meeting her daughter. Since then, Kuna was nursing a grudge against the woman.

At around 9 pm on Monday, the accused armed with a knife came to Bharati’s house in an inebriated condition. The woman opened the door and resisted when Kuna tried to enter the house. In a fit of rage, he stabbed her multiple times and fled. A critically-injured Bharati was rushed to the nearest hospital where she was declared dead.

IIC of CRRI police station Bijay Barik said efforts are underway to nab the accused who is absconding.