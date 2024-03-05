Sukubina Srastha award for Rabi Swain

BHUBANESWAR: Short story writer and novelist Rabi Swain was awarded the third Sukubina Srastha Memorial award here on Sunday. The award, given away by noted Odia writer Bibhuti Pattnaik, consists of Rs 50,000 cash and a citation.

Speaking on the occasion, Pattnaik highlighted the immense possibilities of Odia literature and said that organisations like the Sukubina Srastha Trust have a significant role in promoting interest in Odia art, literature and culture.

He urged litterateurs to carry forward the legacy of Sudhir Kumar Bijayendra Narayan in whose memory the trust has been created. Swain spoke of the challenges faced by the Odia short story writers and the efforts needed to boost writing and readership.

Trustee of Sukubina Srastha Trust and writer Jitendra Narayan Dash spoke of humanism in both Sukubina and Rabi Swain’s work. Introducing the recipient, eminent poet and trustee Pradeep Biswal described Swain as one of the front ranking fiction writers of contemporary Odia language. During the last five decades, he has presented several short story collections to the readers depicting the plight of the common man in the society.

Eminent litterateur Gaurahari Das spoke of Bibhuti Pattnaik’s role in Odia literature as a trendsetter. He said Odia fiction writing had been greatly influenced by his work.

He also lauded the role of writers like Sudhir Kumar Bijayendra Narayan who promoted contemporary writers and gave patronage to both art and literature. Litterateur Jatin Nayak also spoke.