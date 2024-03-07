Supporters of Erasama VC vandalise foundation

JAGATSINGHPUR: Supporters of Bikash Parida, the vice-chairman of Erasama block, ransacked and damaged the foundation stone laid for the upgrading of the Kujang-Balitutha road on Wednesday, allegedly due to exclusion of his name from the plaque. This incident occurred amidst ongoing intra-party conflicts in BJD within the Balikuda-Erasama Assembly constituency, particularly regarding the allocation of party tickets for the upcoming elections.

The foundation ceremony was scheduled to be conducted by local MLA Raghunandan Das. However, prior to the ceremony, local residents noticed the name of Parida, representing Balitutha Panchayat, omitted from the foundation stone, while the name of chairman of Erasama block Laxmipriya Mohapatra included. Irked, they vandalised the foundation stone, expressing their discontent to local officials.

On learning of the disturbance, Das and MP Rajshree Mallick kept away from the event resulting in its cancellation. Parida said his supporters were aggrieved by the exclusion of his name from the foundation stone, attributing it to intra-party conflicts.

On the other hand, chairman of Erasama block, acknowledged the vandalism but said the meeting could not proceed as planned due to the disturbance.