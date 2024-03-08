Odisha: Bisra villagers gherao SP office over missing farmer

ROURKELA: Villagers of Bisra block in Sundargarh district on Thursday gheraoed the office of Rourkela SP protesting the failure of Jhirpani police in tracing a 44-year-old farmer who went missing under mysterious circumstances a week back.

Mangal Oram of Jamberna village in Bisra along with other farmers had gone to Jhirpani weekly market in a pick-up van on February 29. After dropping the farmers at the market, Mangal reportedly disappeared with his van.

Birmtirapur MLA Shankar Oram, who led the villagers, said Mangal used to ferry other farmers with their crops to various weekly markets. On the fateful day, he went missing soon after visiting Jhirpani weekly market. Unable to trace him, his family lodged a missing report in Jhirpani police station on March 1.

Accusing Jhirpani police of being callous in their investigation, the MLA said the last call Mangal received on his phone was from one Sukru Pradhan. Soon after, the phones of Mangal and Sukru got switched off and both went missing. Villagers even visited Sukru’s native place at Theteitangar in Simdega district of Jharkhand. But he was not present there.

“We came to know that Pradhan has criminal antecedents. There is every reason to believe that he might be involved in the disappearance of Mangal,” said Shankar.

He informed that Rourkela SP Mitrabhanu Mohapatra assured the villagers to take all possible measures to trace the missing farmer.

Meanwhile, former MLA of Birmitrapur George Tirkey also met the Rourkela SP separately over the same demand.

On March 3, Zone-I DSP Pushpanjali Ningi had informed that CCTV footage collected from shops along Jhirpani road and the missing person’s call details were being analysed for clues. Three police teams were also sent to Jharkhand in search of the missing person.