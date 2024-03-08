Odisha: Govt hikes salary of outsourcing staff, ASHAs

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday hiked the salary of outsourcing employees engaged in various departments through service provider agencies and announced experience-based remuneration, grievance redressal system and timely gratuity for them.
Official sources said, the monthly salary of outsourcing employees has been increased by 25 per cent. The salary of such employees will be finalised as per their experience and they will get an additional Rs 1,000 per month for every five years’ experience.
The chief minister also announced formation of Odisha State Outsourcing Employees Ombudsman to resolve various disputes between outsourcing employees and service provider agencies. Women outsourcing employees working in government departments will be allowed maternity leave up to 120 days for the birth of their first two children. While nodal officers will be appointed in each department for hearing the complaints of the employees, an online application will be developed to simplify their complaint submission. Both employees and agencies can submit their grievances through the app.
Outsourcing employees, currently receiving increased wages will be protected under the new system. The departmenshave been asked to ensure that the outsourcing employees get their salary at the end of the month and on time. The chief minister took the decision on the employees on the basis of the suggestions made by them to chairman of 5T initiatives and Nabin Odisha VK Pandian during his visit to different parts of the state earlier.
The chief minister on the day also announced hike in the monthly remuneration of Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs) from Rs 4,500 to Rs 7,000. The state government has also increased the service termination incentive amount from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh.
The decision will benefit 49,522 ASHA workers. It will cost the state exchequer an additional Rs 148.57 crore annually, a CMO release said.
“ASHA workers have successfully created awareness on various government schemes meant for pregnant and postpartum women. In addition to this, they have been contributing to vaccination and institutional delivery as well,” the release added.
On February 29, the chief minister had announced an increase in the monthly remuneration of anganwadi workers from Rs 7,500 to Rs 10,000. The exit incentive of Rs 40,000 was also increased to Rs 1 lakh.