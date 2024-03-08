Odisha: Govt hikes salary of outsourcing staff, ASHAs

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday hiked the salary of outsourcing employees engaged in various departments through service provider agencies and announced experience-based remuneration, grievance redressal system and timely gratuity for them.

Official sources said, the monthly salary of outsourcing employees has been increased by 25 per cent. The salary of such employees will be finalised as per their experience and they will get an additional Rs 1,000 per month for every five years’ experience.

The chief minister also announced formation of Odisha State Outsourcing Employees Ombudsman to resolve various disputes between outsourcing employees and service provider agencies. Women outsourcing employees working in government departments will be allowed maternity leave up to 120 days for the birth of their first two children. While nodal officers will be appointed in each department for hearing the complaints of the employees, an online application will be developed to simplify their complaint submission. Both employees and agencies can submit their grievances through the app.