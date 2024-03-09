3 wedding guests from J’khand die as van overturns

ROURKELA/BERHAMPUR: Three members of a wedding party from Jharkhand were killed and at least eight others suffered injuries after the vehicle in which they were travelling turned turtle on a forest road between Nuatoli and Mundajor within Lathikata police limits in Sundargarh district on Thursday night.

Police identified the deceased as Dharamdas Mundu (35), Solendas Murmu (18) and Birsa Gope (19), all residents of Goielkera in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district.

Police said said more than 30 persons from Goielkera were on way to attend a wedding ceremony in Hathibandha panchayat of Lathikata block in a pick-up van. At around 9.30 pm, the driver of the overcrowded van lost control while climbing a road slope and ended up overturning the vehicle.

Locals rushed to the spot and rescued the trapped passengers. On being informed, police also reached the spot and shifted the injured persons to Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH). One of the passengers was declared brought dead at RGH. The rest two succumbed to critical injuries shortly after reaching the hospital.

Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Panposh Upasana Padhi said most of the injured persons were discharged after preliminary treatment. Others were recuperating in RGH. The bodies were sent for autopsy on Friday. A case has been registered in Lathikata police station in this connection.