3 wedding guests from J’khand die as van overturns

ROURKELA/BERHAMPUR: Three members of a wedding party from Jharkhand were killed and at least eight others suffered injuries after the vehicle in which they were travelling turned turtle on a forest road between Nuatoli and Mundajor within Lathikata police limits in Sundargarh district on Thursday night.
Police identified the deceased as Dharamdas Mundu (35), Solendas Murmu (18) and Birsa Gope (19), all residents of Goielkera in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district.
Police said said more than 30 persons from Goielkera were on way to attend a wedding ceremony in Hathibandha panchayat of Lathikata block in a pick-up van. At around 9.30 pm, the driver of the overcrowded van lost control while climbing a road slope and ended up overturning the vehicle.
Locals rushed to the spot and rescued the trapped passengers. On being informed, police also reached the spot and shifted the injured persons to Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH). One of the passengers was declared brought dead at RGH. The rest two succumbed to critical injuries shortly after reaching the hospital.
Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Panposh Upasana Padhi said most of the injured persons were discharged after preliminary treatment. Others were recuperating in RGH. The bodies were sent for autopsy on Friday. A case has been registered in Lathikata police station in this connection.
Four suffer burns during marriage procession
Similarly, four persons including an 8-year-old boy sustained burn injuries while participating in a marriage procession at Magurpunja village within Kabisuryanagar police limits in Ganjam district. Though the incident took place on Monday night, it came to light after a video clip of the mishap went viral on social media on Friday.
In the clip, the members of the wedding party are seen performing stunts with burning lathis. A youth sprays petrol from his mouth into a flame and ends up spreading the fire to people standing nearby. The four injured suffered burns after flames engulfed their clothes.
The matter was suppressed and the injured were treated at unknown hospitals. But after the video of the incident went viral, police have launched an investigation into the incident.