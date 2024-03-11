Odisha BJP chief Samal summoned to Delhi again as alliance plans linger

BHUBANESWAR: Amid constant denial of any alliance with the ruling BJD, a five-member team of the state BJP left for New Delhi on Sunday triggering speculations that they have been summoned to hammer out a solution to the contentious issue of seat sharing before induction of the regional party as a member of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

State BJP president Manmohan Samal, general secretary (organisation) Manas Mohanty, party’s co-election in-charges Vijay Pal Singh Tomar and Lata Usendi and national spokesperson Sambit Patra boarded the evening flight to the national capital after getting a call from the central leadership.

“The denial of Samal, Tomar and Usendi about any alliance talks with the central leadership notwithstanding, the hard facts remain that the BJD-BJP alliance is certain. This has been decided at the top most level. The frequent summoning of the state leaders to the national capital for discussion about electoral strategy is no more convincing,” said a senior functionary of the party.