Odisha BJP chief Samal summoned to Delhi again as alliance plans linger

BHUBANESWAR: Amid constant denial of any alliance with the ruling BJD, a five-member team of the state BJP left for New Delhi on Sunday triggering speculations that they have been summoned to hammer out a solution to the contentious issue of seat sharing before induction of the regional party as a member of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
State BJP president Manmohan Samal, general secretary (organisation) Manas Mohanty, party’s co-election in-charges Vijay Pal Singh Tomar and Lata Usendi and national spokesperson Sambit Patra boarded the evening flight to the national capital after getting a call from the central leadership.
“The denial of Samal, Tomar and Usendi about any alliance talks with the central leadership notwithstanding, the hard facts remain that the BJD-BJP alliance is certain. This has been decided at the top most level. The frequent summoning of the state leaders to the national capital for discussion about electoral strategy is no more convincing,” said a senior functionary of the party.
Meanwhile, reports coming from Chandbali, the Assembly constituency from where Samal contested unsuccessfully for the last two elections, said that the former told a select group of his supporters that the alliance with BJD is final and he is set to contest from the seat which will be in the share of BJP.
“We do not understand the posture taken by the state BJP leadership on the alliance issue. The state president conveyed one thing in Bhubaneswar and another to his supporters in Chandabali during his Friday visit to Aradi to attend Maha Shivarati festival,” said a leader of the ruling BJD.
There is no denying that barring a minuscule section, a majority in the party is not happy with the decision to stitch up an alliance with BJD just before the election as they feel there is ground swell support in favour of the BJP. “There is an under-current is flowing for a change of regime in the state,” the sources maintained.
A BJP leader aware of the developments taking place in New Delhi told this paper that the state leadership is unable to convince the central leaders against forging an alliance with the BJD as they have not done there groundwork properly. On the other hand, the three top leaders of party, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and national president JP Nadda are armed with facts and figures about each constituency as they have done SWOT analysis after a series of surveys.