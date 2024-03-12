Alliance prospects keep Bhubaneswar aspirants on edge

BHUBANESWAR: A possible alliance between the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly polls, a clear picture of which is yet to emerge, has sent aspirants in both parties in Bhubaneswar constituency into utter chaos and confusion.

The candidates and their supporters who were busy preparing grounds to fight each other in Lok Sabha constituency and its seven Assembly segments just weeks back are themselves navigating uncharted waters, uncertain about the potential impact of the possible alliance on their candidature and electoral prospects.

Both the parties had a fierce battle in the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Bhubaneswar constituency in 2019. Bureaucrat-turned-politician Aparajita Sarangi had snatched the Lok Sabha seat for the BJP defeating BJD’s Arup Patnaik by over 23,000 vote margin, while the saffron party had to face a crushing defeat in the Assembly elections with six of the seven seats in the constituency going to BJD and another seat grabbed by the Congress.