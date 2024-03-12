Alliance prospects keep Bhubaneswar aspirants on edge

BHUBANESWAR: A possible alliance between the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly polls, a clear picture of which is yet to emerge, has sent aspirants in both parties in Bhubaneswar constituency into utter chaos and confusion.
The candidates and their supporters who were busy preparing grounds to fight each other in Lok Sabha constituency and its seven Assembly segments just weeks back are themselves navigating uncharted waters, uncertain about the potential impact of the possible alliance on their candidature and electoral prospects.
Both the parties had a fierce battle in the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Bhubaneswar constituency in 2019. Bureaucrat-turned-politician Aparajita Sarangi had snatched the Lok Sabha seat for the BJP defeating BJD’s Arup Patnaik by over 23,000 vote margin, while the saffron party had to face a crushing defeat in the Assembly elections with six of the seven seats in the constituency going to BJD and another seat grabbed by the Congress.
However, the changing political dynamics days ahead of the ensuing elections has now added an element of uncertainty into the political landscape of the constituency, with the leaders and aspiring candidates on the ground grappling with questions about the redistribution of constituencies, campaign strategies, and the potential impact of the same on their candidature as well as individual support base.
A BJD aspirant from one of the Assembly segment, who wished not to be named, expressed jitteriness over the changing equation. “We were prepared for a head-to-head battle, but the fresh development is adding a layer of unpredictability,” he said. He, in fact, admitted that most of the aspirants are nervous about their fate, more so after the talk of an alliance surfaced.
A BJP candidate echoed similar views, saying that it will be no less than an ‘agniparikshya’ for them in case the alliance takes shape. The local BJP leaders already had their strategy ready to corner BJD on various issue including the ‘poor waste management’ that had led to creation of a garbage hill right in the heart of the city.
“We may have to recalibrate our campaign strategies,” he said. While BJD leaders have reiterated that the ruling party will always prioritise the greater interests of the people of the state, a BJP leader and local aspirant in Bhubaneswar north Assembly segment said being workers of a national party, they will abide by the decision of the central leadership for the larger interest of the nation. Analysts, on the other hand, said it would be challenging to gauge how voters will respond to the new equation, in case it takes place.