Anxious Odisha leaders wait as BJP CEC meets

With little information trickling out of the meeting, sources in the party said things appeared to be moving in the right direction. “The BJP’s demand for the post of deputy chief minister was the bone of contention. Initially reluctant to accept the proposition, the BJD is stated to have agreed on the condition that two posts of deputy CMs will do the balancing act. It is now left to the top BJP leadership to take a final call on the issue,” the sources said.

The other contentious issue was the number of Assembly seats the BJD would spare for the BJP. The national party was seeking 16 of 21 Lok Sabha seats but has settled for 13. The regional party wanted 105 Assembly seats. After much deliberation, the BJD is stated to have agreed to dispense with maximum 49 seats to the BJP, the sources maintained. Continued on P7

Anxious moments as BJP CEC meets

While a gamut of issues are involved, the meeting at Pradhan’s residence mostly made a thorough analysis of each Assembly segment under the 21 parliamentary constituencies, vote share of BJP in 2019 general elections and subsequent panchayat and zilla parishad polls, current organisational position, probable candidates and the chances of winnability of the party without an alliance.