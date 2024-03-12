Anxious Odisha leaders wait as BJP CEC meets

BHUBANESWAR: With the contours of the alliance between BJD and BJP still in the works, the meeting of the central election committee of the saffron party in Delhi to finalise candidates for six states including Odisha is giving anxious moments to leaders in both the parties here.
The state BJP leaders who were summoned to the national capital by the central leadership to iron out the vexed issue of seat sharing with the BJD, which has been insisting on a lion’s share of Assembly seats, held a meeting at the official residence of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday.
With little information trickling out of the meeting, sources in the party said things appeared to be moving in the right direction. “The BJP’s demand for the post of deputy chief minister was the bone of contention. Initially reluctant to accept the proposition, the BJD is stated to have agreed on the condition that two posts of deputy CMs will do the balancing act. It is now left to the top BJP leadership to take a final call on the issue,” the sources said.
The other contentious issue was the number of Assembly seats the BJD would spare for the BJP. The national party was seeking 16 of 21 Lok Sabha seats but has settled for 13. The regional party wanted 105 Assembly seats. After much deliberation, the BJD is stated to have agreed to dispense with maximum 49 seats to the BJP, the sources maintained. Continued on P7
Anxious moments as BJP CEC meets
While a gamut of issues are involved, the meeting at Pradhan’s residence mostly made a thorough analysis of each Assembly segment under the 21 parliamentary constituencies, vote share of BJP in 2019 general elections and subsequent panchayat and zilla parishad polls, current organisational position, probable candidates and the chances of winnability of the party without an alliance.
State BJP president Manmohan Samal and organising secretary Manas Mohanty had taken a list of at least three probable candidates for each assembly and Lok Sabha seat as desired by the central leaders. “We are not sure if the CEC will clear the name of candidates for Odisha in the second list as a formal declaration of alliance with BJD has not been made,” said a party functionary.