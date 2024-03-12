CM Naveen Patnaik throws open city’s ‘Nest of Happiness’

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday inaugurated Anandabana, a sprawling urban forest created in the midst of the capital city at Shankar pur Mouza here.
The chief minister also launched a new initiative Ama Bhoomi (Assuring Mass Access through Bhubaneswar Open Space Ownership and Management) for creation and maintenance of open spaces to promote well-being, sustainability and a robust urban landscape in the city.
Dedicating the Anandabana to the people in presence of 5T chairman VK Pandian and Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) vice-chairman Balwant Singh, the CM appreciated the essence of its beauty.
The urban forest, spanning over 89.05 acre, offers a range of amenities to its visitors. They include ample vehicle parking space, benches for relaxation, gazebos, rain shelters, a children’s play area, public facilities, and kiosks serving healthy food. The site features 550 mtr rock trails and 32,750 sq ft of water bodies, enhancing the serene ambience and providing habitats for various aquatic species.
BDA officials said under Ama Bhoomi programme, five distinct assets such as parks, play grounds, multipurpose spaces, blue ways (water bodies) and green ways (open spaces and corridors along public roads) will be identified to meet the growing requirement for open spaces in the state capital.
The land will be developed as open spaces through development models, establishing a special fund, and implementing an institutional mechanism to address the challenges in the present system for open space provision. This initiative not only bridges the gap between the current state of open spaces and the required standards but also outlines a comprehensive and systematic approach towards organising parks and open spaces in the city, BDA authorities said.
The initiative will have two components that include earmarking of land as per national and international benchmarks with the support of the GA department and management of financial resources. An Ama Bhoomi division will also be set up in BDA for overall management of the initiative.
Officials said an Ama Bhoomi portal featuring user-friendly interfaces has been developed for both administrative functions and public information dissemination.
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurates new building of Bharatpur police station
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday inaugurated the new building of Bharatpur police station here. Bharatpur police station, constructed over one acre land at an estimated cost of `4.50 crore, is first-of-its-kind in the state equipped with modern people-friendly amenities. The police station has a reception area, waiting lounge, creche facility for those visiting with children, separate toilets for male and female visitors, special desks for women and children to ensure their comfort and safety, a counselling room for the victims in distress and tactile and ramp access for persons with disabilities along with separate restrooms for them. It also has an interrogation room, conference hall, CCTNS network, surveillance cameras, firefighting and lightning protection systems. All the officers have been provided with modular workspaces for their efficient functioning.