CM Naveen Patnaik throws open city’s ‘Nest of Happiness’

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday inaugurated Anandabana, a sprawling urban forest created in the midst of the capital city at Shankar pur Mouza here.

The chief minister also launched a new initiative Ama Bhoomi (Assuring Mass Access through Bhubaneswar Open Space Ownership and Management) for creation and maintenance of open spaces to promote well-being, sustainability and a robust urban landscape in the city.

Dedicating the Anandabana to the people in presence of 5T chairman VK Pandian and Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) vice-chairman Balwant Singh, the CM appreciated the essence of its beauty.

The urban forest, spanning over 89.05 acre, offers a range of amenities to its visitors. They include ample vehicle parking space, benches for relaxation, gazebos, rain shelters, a children’s play area, public facilities, and kiosks serving healthy food. The site features 550 mtr rock trails and 32,750 sq ft of water bodies, enhancing the serene ambience and providing habitats for various aquatic species.

BDA officials said under Ama Bhoomi programme, five distinct assets such as parks, play grounds, multipurpose spaces, blue ways (water bodies) and green ways (open spaces and corridors along public roads) will be identified to meet the growing requirement for open spaces in the state capital.