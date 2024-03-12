CM Naveen Patnaik unveils projects worth over Rs 640 crore in four districts

BHUBANESWAR : Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday virtually inaugurated and laid foundation stones of development projects in four districts worth over Rs 640 crore including Odisha’s longest 3 km-long flyover at Joda in Keonjhar district.

The other projects launched by the chief minister include the renovated Harishankar temple in Balangir district, 762 metre-long railway over bridge in Khurda’s Kudiari at a cost of Rs 105 crore. Besides, Naveen also inaugurated Odisha’s longest bridge of 3 km over Mahanadi on Athamallik-Dhalpur road at a cost of Rs 159.31 crore, a 600 metre-long bridge over Tel river constructed at Rs 45.84 crore and Boudh-Maryakud link road at Rs 71.59 crore.

The chief minister also laid the foundation stone for improvement work of Achyutananda Das Peetha at Nemalo in Cuttack district at a cost of Rs 25 crore, a 1,738 mtr-long bridge connecting Baunsuni-Birmaharajpur road over Mahanadi river at Rs 155.82 crore and renovation of Ugratara temple near Khurda at Rs 32.14 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, Naveen said these projects implemented under the 5T initiative will play an important role in tourism development and strengthening of infrastructure in the four districts.

Stating that Harishankar temple is one of the major religious centre of Odisha, he said its transformation under the Integrated Development of Heritage and Monuments and Tourist Destination Plan will provide better services to the pilgrims and also play an important role in the economic development of the people of the area.

“Culture is the identity of a nation and its protection is the moral responsibility of everyone,” Naveen stated. He further said foundation stone for development of Sri Achyutananda Gadi in Cuttack and Maa Ugratara Peetha in Khurda will strengthen the emotional bonding of people of Odisha.

Naveen said the projects inaugurated by him will benefit lakhs of people. Stating that communication is the basis of prosperity, he said the 5T initiative has brought a massive transformation in infrastructure development in the state.

Key projects