Odisha: Minister Rita Sahu blamed for court opening delay

BARGARH: With the inauguration of the new JMFC court in Bijepur block delayed over a controversy regarding invitation to political leaders, local residents on Monday threatened to launch a non-cooperation movement against local MLA and Textiles Minister Rita Sahu in the upcoming election.

Shouting slogans like ‘No Court, No Rita’ and ‘Rita Sahu Go Back’, the agitating residents staged protest in front of the block office and also took out a rally.

The JMFC court in Bijepur was scheduled to be inaugurated on January 14 this year. However, the inauguration was postponed after it came to light that invitations were not sent to sitting MLA Rita and block chairman Motiram Sahu.

Sources said the court was supposed to be inaugurated in presence of judicial authorities but some BJD workers and supporters of Rita threatened to disrupt the inauguration ceremony if the MLA and Motiram were not invited to sit on the stage. As their demands were not met, the court’s inauguration was called off.

The incident triggered a massive public outcry. Soon after the incident, residents along with BJP workers took out a rally in the block to express their discontentment. An agitator said, “Instead of acting as our representatives, these political leaders are busy asserting their supremacy over petty issues. Establishment of the JMFC court was a long-standing demand of the public. But its inauguration has been delayed due to the ego of local leaders.”

The agitators said people of Bijepur will not extend their support to Sahu in the election. “Due to the delay in inauguration of the court, many legal issues of people are lingering for no reason. As these leaders are not concerned about our welfare, we have decided not to support them in the elections,” they added.