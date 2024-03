JAGATSINGHPUR: Hundreds of people, under the banner of Utkal Samaj, staged rallies and demonstrations in front of the collector’s office on Monday, demanding the implementation of settlement maps and land records, as well as the online publication of thousands of hectares of land.

The landowners have submitted a memorandum to the collector, urging a resolution within 15 days, or they have threatened to escalate their protests.

Sources said the consultation office of Pakanpur conducted the settlement of land survey in Nagapur revenue village under Balikuda tehsil and prepared settlement maps and land records before 1999. Subsequently, pattas were issued to hundreds of landowners on March 31, 1999. However, despite the issuance of land records or pattas, the Revenue department has been collecting cess on these lands since April 1, 1999.

After 25 years of the settlement of land, the concerned officials and staff of the consolidation department have reportedly failed to submit the maps and land records to the collector’s office.