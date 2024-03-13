BJD leaders back strike against minister

NUAPADA: Infighting in BJD came to the fore on Tuesday as local ruling party leaders extended full support to a bandh observed in Nuapada town to protest the alleged corruption by sitting MLA and Planning and Convergence Minister Rajendra Dholakia.
The dawn-to-dusk bandh called by Nuapada Swabhiman Manch was supported by BJD’s state general secretary Saroj Sahu, Nuapada district president Manoj Mishra, youth wing secretary Harishchandra Panda, Zilla Parishad member Bhanupratap Majhi and many party workers.
All government and private offices, banks and business establishments remained closed during the 12-hour bandh. Vehicular movement was paralysed on Raipur-Gopalpur NH-353 and Biju Expressway connecting Nuapada with Padampur and Sinapali as the agitators resorted to picketing at multiple locations. However, school and colleges remained open in view of the ongoing examinations of students.
Supporters of the bandh staged demonstration at Nuapada Ekta chowk and burned the minister’s effigy. Accusing Dholakia of being involved in several scams, they demanded a high-level probe into his ‘corrupt’ activities. The agitators also demanded his removal from the state Cabinet and urged the government to not allow him contest in the upcoming General Elections.
The agitators claimed Dholakia misused his power and facilitated swindling of money in several projects. BJD’s youth wing leader Panda alleged that Dholakia was involved in cement-rod scam, sale of spurious fertiliser and recruitment of outsiders in the district headquarters hospital.
“We had informed the state government and anti-corruption agencies about the minister’s illegal activities. However, no action was taken against him. So we observed the bandh to draw the state government’s attention towards the minister’s corrupt practices,” he claimed.
Panda further said the agitation will be intensified. “In the coming days, FIRs will be filed in different police stations of the district with adequate evidence against the minister,” he added.
On the other hand, Dholakia refuted the allegations and termed the protest as a political conspiracy against him. “For the last five years, these party workers worked with me and never raised any such complaint. Now all of a sudden, they are levelling corruption charges against me. It is only because of their vested interests.”
The minister said the BJD leaders who spearheaded Tuesday’s protest against him are ticket aspirants for the upcoming Assembly elections. “I also believe that these BJD leaders are being supported by opposition parties in view of the talks about an alliance in Odisha. However, I have conveyed my concerns to the high command and I believe our chief minister will take the appropriate decision,” Dholakia added.