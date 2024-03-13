BJD leaders back strike against minister

NUAPADA: Infighting in BJD came to the fore on Tuesday as local ruling party leaders extended full support to a bandh observed in Nuapada town to protest the alleged corruption by sitting MLA and Planning and Convergence Minister Rajendra Dholakia.

The dawn-to-dusk bandh called by Nuapada Swabhiman Manch was supported by BJD’s state general secretary Saroj Sahu, Nuapada district president Manoj Mishra, youth wing secretary Harishchandra Panda, Zilla Parishad member Bhanupratap Majhi and many party workers.

All government and private offices, banks and business establishments remained closed during the 12-hour bandh. Vehicular movement was paralysed on Raipur-Gopalpur NH-353 and Biju Expressway connecting Nuapada with Padampur and Sinapali as the agitators resorted to picketing at multiple locations. However, school and colleges remained open in view of the ongoing examinations of students.

Supporters of the bandh staged demonstration at Nuapada Ekta chowk and burned the minister’s effigy. Accusing Dholakia of being involved in several scams, they demanded a high-level probe into his ‘corrupt’ activities. The agitators also demanded his removal from the state Cabinet and urged the government to not allow him contest in the upcoming General Elections.

The agitators claimed Dholakia misused his power and facilitated swindling of money in several projects. BJD’s youth wing leader Panda alleged that Dholakia was involved in cement-rod scam, sale of spurious fertiliser and recruitment of outsiders in the district headquarters hospital.