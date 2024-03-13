Congress alternative for good governance: Ajoy Kumar

JEYPORE: The Congress party’s state in-charge, Ajoy Kumar, addressing a gathering at Jeypore Dusshera ground on Tuesday, declared the grand old party as the immediate alternative for good governance in Odisha.

Accusing the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance of concealing their alleged misdeeds, Kumar asserted, “The people of Odisha would reject the alliance in the upcoming elections. There are issues of corruption, unemployment, and deteriorating law and order under the BJD’s tenure,” Kumar alleged. He criticised the motive behind the alliance, questioning why investigative agencies like the CBI and ED haven’t probed into Odisha’s mining and chit-fund scams.

Kumar insinuated that the alliance was planned to seek relief from inquiries under the BJP governance.

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief, Sarat Kumar Patnaik, affirmed the party’s readiness to combat the BJD-BJP alliance independently, stating the Congress is dedicated to genuine development of the state.

PCC women’s wing president Minakhi Bahinipati, Koraput MP Saptagiri Ulaka, and Jeypore MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati lambasted both BJD and BJP for their failure to deliver effective governance. They urged party supporters to mobilise grassroots efforts, particularly in tribal areas, to strengthen the party’s electoral prospects.

The gathering of around 10,000 supporters from the undivided Koraput district, concluded with a rally from Jeypore’s local hospital to Traffic chowk.