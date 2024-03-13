CT&GST team stopped from entering jewellery shop

ROURKELA: A team of the enforcement unit of the Commercial Tax & GST (CT&GST) continues to be caught in an awkward situation with the owners of Kanak Alankar, a jewellery store, not allowing the team to take possession of confiscated gold and silver items worth about Rs 1.55 crore.

Reliable sources said the team escorted by police continues to wait at the jewellery store from 10 am till the last report came in at about 9 pm on Tuesday.

CT&GST deputy commissioner Jagdish Saha said on November 9, 2023 the jewellery store was raided by the enforcement unit and detected unaccounted gold and silver items worth about Rs 1.55 crore which were confiscated and left in the custody of the two partners of the jewellery store. Following due process, the store owners were ordered to pay penalty of Rs 67 lakh, but they failed to comply despite repeated reminders.

“On Tuesday we came to take possession of the confiscated properties for deposit in the government treasury, but the two partners of the store refused to cooperate and by the evening they left the store, while their women family members reached the store to prevent the team from taking any action,” Saha said. The team will not leave the store till taking possession of the confiscated properties, he added.