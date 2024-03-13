Cuttack: Two drug peddlers held

CUTTACK: Chauliaganj police arrested two inter-state drug peddlers and seized around 257 gram brown sugar worth `26 lakh from their possession here on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Iswar Mahara (31) and Budhu Roy (30), belong to Murshidabad in West Bengal. Cash amounting to Rs 2 lakh and a four-wheeler in which the duo was transporting the drug, were also seized from them.

Briefing mediapersons, additional DCP Anil Mishra said police were raiding Kaliaboda Square area when they intercepted the vehicle and nabbed the accused. During interrogation, the duo said they had already sold around 30 gm brown sugar in Bhadrak and were heading to Khurda for further sale of the drug. “Further investigation is underway,” Mishra added.