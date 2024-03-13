‘Final results of AEE test cannot be published’

CUTTACK: The state government’s new rule for selection to the post of assistant executive engineer (AEE) primarily on the basis of valid Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) score has come under judicial scrutiny with the Orissa High Court on Monday admitting a batch of petitions challenging it.

While imposing restriction on selection of AEEs for 580 posts by the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC), the single judge bench of Justice AK Mohapatra in an interim order directed the OPSC to proceed with the selection process pursuant to advertisement dated December 28, 2023. However, the final result of such recruitment test shall not be published without permission of this court, he said.

The Odisha Engineering Service (Methods of Recruitment and Conditions of Service) Amendment Rules, 2023 replaced an objective written test conducted by OPSC with selection on the basis of the highest of the valid GATE score obtained by the candidates in the three years preceding the date of advertisement (including the year of advertisement).

In the interim order, Justice Mohapatra said, “On a careful analysis of the factual matrix of the present case, this court is of the prima facie view that the recruitment to the post of Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil & Mechanical), being done for the first time on the basis of the highest valid GATE score, all the desirous candidates should have been given an equal and fair opportunity to apply for such posts.”

“This court is of the considered view that the matter requires further hearing. The state authorities are granted four weeks’ time to file their counter affidavit,” Justice Mohapatra said and fixed April 10 for next hearing.