Ganjam: Hardcore criminal on the run held

BERHAMPUR: Beguniapada police in Ganjam district, on Tuesday, nabbed a criminal involved in several heinous crimes in the area.

As per police, the accused Manoj Dangua (32) was absconding since February after allegedly attempting to kill some villagers over a liquor trade-related dispute.

On Monday, on a tip-off that Dangua was in K Nuapalli allegedly for extortion, sub-inspector Tuna Pidika, with his team reached the village.

Dangua threatened them with a gun and fled the spot. However, he was chased by police for half a kilometre and nabbed. Police seized a 7 mm pistol loaded with two live ammunition, two swords and a 9 mm live ammunition from his possession.

The accused is a reportedly hardcore criminal involved in heinous crime cases. He and his associates are members of an organised crime and they are engaged in transport and supply of illegal liquor in the locality. Further investigation into the case is on and we will nab his associates soon, said police.